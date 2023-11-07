Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Aromatherapy Associates
Perfect Partners Essential Bath & Shower Oils
$44.14
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
The Commonfolk Collective
Some Kind Of Wonderful Body Bar
BUY
$12.95
The Iconic
TreatBox
Stay Cosy Ready To Go Treatbox
BUY
£27.95
TreatBox
Bellalisia
Sleep Gift Set
BUY
£12.99
Amazon
Maude
Burn No. 1 Massage Candle
BUY
$30.00
Maude
More from Aromatherapy Associates
Aromatherapy Associates
De-stress Muscle Gel 150ml
BUY
£36.00
Sephora
Aromatherapy Associates
De-stress Muscle Gel
BUY
$42.00
Amazon
Aromatherapy Associates
Deep Relax Bath And Shower Oil
BUY
$78.00
Aromatherapy Associates
Aromatherapy Associates
Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil 100ml
BUY
£77.00
Look Fantastic
More from Body Care
The Commonfolk Collective
Some Kind Of Wonderful Body Bar
BUY
$12.95
The Iconic
TreatBox
Stay Cosy Ready To Go Treatbox
BUY
£27.95
TreatBox
Bellalisia
Sleep Gift Set
BUY
£12.99
Amazon
Maude
Burn No. 1 Massage Candle
BUY
$30.00
Maude
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted