Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Rhode
Peptide Lip Tint
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rhode
Need a few alternatives?
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Glow Reviver Lip Oil
BUY
$8.00
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Glossier
Glossier Limited Edition Balm Dotcom
BUY
$14.00
Glossier
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Stunna Lip Paint
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Jane Iredale
Just Kissed Lip And Cheek Stain
BUY
$68.00
Jane Iredale
More from Rhode
Rhode
Rhode Glazing Milk
BUY
$29.00
Rhode
Rhode
The Glazing Kit
BUY
$82.00
Rhode
Rhode
The Rhode Kit
BUY
£92.00
Rhode
Rhode
The Rhode Kit
BUY
$92.00
Rhode
More from Makeup
PAT McGRATH LABS
Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo
BUY
£50.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
VIEVE
Skin Nova
BUY
£29.00
Cult Beauty
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mothership Xi: Sunlit Seduction
BUY
£105.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Eye Shadow Palette Star Wars Edition
BUY
£29.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted