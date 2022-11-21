Aura Cacia

Peppermint Essential Oil

$8.89

Buy Now Review It

At Aura Cacia

Aura Cacia's Pure Peppermint Essential Oil is the perfect additional to your aromatherapy routine. Peppermint (Mentha piperita) is the second most popular essential oil in the United States. Our pure peppermint essential oil is cooling to the skin and gives off a fresh, grassy aroma. Aura Cacia’s peppermint essential oil is sourced in the United States from the prominent Yakima Valley in Washington state.