Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Clare V.
Pepe Bag
$365.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Clare V
Pepe in Tan Spring Snake is a petite cylindrical duffle that looks great as a top handle bag.
Need a few alternatives?
WANT Les Essentiels
Odessa Saddle Bag
$575.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Shrimps
Multi Check Eva Bag
£295.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
Parisa Wang
Enchanted Top Handle Bag
$355.00
from
Parisa Wang
BUY
Amazon
Patent Leather Barrel Bag
$36.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Clare V.
Clare V.
Woven Leather Carryall Bag
$495.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Clare V.
Simple Tote
$495.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Clare V.
Pot De Miel Top Handle Straw Basket Bag
$189.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Clare V.
Chou Chou Bag
$275.00
$193.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Top Handle
WANT Les Essentiels
Odessa Saddle Bag
$575.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Shrimps
Multi Check Eva Bag
£295.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
Parisa Wang
Enchanted Top Handle Bag
$355.00
from
Parisa Wang
BUY
Amazon
Patent Leather Barrel Bag
$36.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted