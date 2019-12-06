HIC Harold Import Co.

Penguin cocktail shaker - mix and serve cocktails and beverages in style Made of 18/8 stainless steel, 9-inch, 18-oz. Capacity Fun and functional design; easy to use and clean; hand wash recommended Makes a great conversation piece and hostess gift Inspired by vintage art-deco style from the 1930s HIC's penguin cocktail shaker is elegant, fun and functional, and nicely complements other bar accessories. This whimsical fellow, with decorative beak and webbed feet, makes a great conversation piece when entertaining. It's the perfect shaker for mixing martinis and other favorite cocktail drinks. Shakes up 18-ounce cocktails quickly and strains while pouring. Simply measure ingredients into the footed base, firmly place the shaker top and 'head' cap on, then shake to mix and chill your drink. Lift off the penguin's 'head' cap to strain and pour your drinks. Design inspired in the art-deco style of the 1930s Napier original. Makes a great hostess gift for the causal mixologist or cocktail connoisseur. Made from high-polish, 18/8 stainless steel with an 18-ounce capacity. Hand wash in warm, soapy water. Rinse and dry thoroughly.