Verso

Peel Mask

$144.00

The MECCA view This efficient enzyme peel was developed to gently exfoliate and rejuvenate the complexion. Three minutes is all you need for this hardworking gel to get to work, removing dead skin cells, helping to unblock pores and accelerating skin cell renewal. The result is smoother, brighter, more refined skin. Key ingredients Alpha hydroxy acids: glycolic and lactic acid to exfoliate and refine Poly hydroxy acids: gently exfoliate the surface of the skin whilst providing hydration Pomegranate enzymes: antioxidant and anti-inflammatory Niacinamide: minimises enlarged pores, improves skin texture, softens fine lines and strengthens weakened skin. Made without Parabens, sulphates, phthalates Usage Apply the peel on cleansed skin. Gently spread over your face and wash it off without rubbing after 1-3 minutes. Verso Enzyme Peel can be used 1-3 times per week. Avoid eye contact. If redness or irritation develops, discontinue use. In case of sun exposure, use sun protection.