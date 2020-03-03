Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$77.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Clean lines and minimal styling beautifully showcase the richly grained leather of a structured shoulder bag in a classic saddlebag silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Jacobs
Leather Crossbody Bag
$275.00
$78.74
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Justine Clenquet
Silver Vic Shoulder Bag
$395.00
$213.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Everlane
The Micro Form Bag
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Dagne Dover
Landon Carryall
$95.00
$76.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Puffer Slipper
$29.95
$7.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Nordstrom
Lingerie Classic Cotton Nightshirt
$49.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Yale Pointy Toe Chelsea Bootie
$179.00
from
Marc Fisher
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Vans X Sandy Liang
Fanny Pack
£52.00
from
Vans
BUY
Marc Jacobs
Leather Crossbody Bag
$275.00
$78.74
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
H&M
Leather Shoulder Bag
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
Oakley by Samuel Ross
Sling Bag
£57.50
from
Oakley
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted