kb shimmer

Pearls Gone Wild Nail Polish

A few years ago, we created a winter collection with the help of some very special people: bloggers! This fall, we decided to do it again and have created 12 polishes with inspiration from some of your favorite bloggers on the KBShimmer team. Pearls Gone Wild is one of those collaboration shades. Amy from McPolish gave us beautiful photos of nature at its shining best, from a softly glowing starry sky, to shimmering opals and natural stones. This super sparkly polish is filled with micro and small holographic glitters and a red shimmer that shifts from copper, to gold to pink. This holographic polish looks like you're wearing jewels on your nails.

Type: Glitter Polish
Base: 5-Free
Glitter Load: Heavy
Glitter Size: Micro to Small
Recommended Coats: 2-3 coats for full coverage depending on application style.
Notes: For best results, shake bottle gently before use and follow with a quick-dry top coat like Clearly On Top.