Pearl Pendant Smiley Toggle Necklace

$23.99

【Fashionable Pearl Necklace】: Pearl necklace has never been loved by young people. We added silver-plated OT clasp and zircon-filled smile pendants to ordinary pearl necklaces, making the necklace exquisite and elegant yet youthful! 【Size】:The length of the necklace is 18.30inch (46.5cm), and the pendant is 0.86*0.86inch (2.2*2.2cm). Excellent high gloss, almost perfect round shape, flawless surface of more than 95%. 【Handmade】:Each pearl has a diameter of 1cm, and each one is manually selected, controlling the size and color of each pearl 【Collocation guide】: Yes, this is a pearl necklace belonging to young people, very playful! You can match him to the party. 【PERFECT AFTERSALE】：If you have any quality problems, you can replace the same type of new products within 30 days, or directly refund. We will solve your problem within 24 hours until you are satisfied, we will sincerely accept your criticism and correction. Hope you are happy when buying our products.