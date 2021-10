Whimsy Home Trend

Pearl Lamp

£83.83

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These whimsical pearl lamps are available in 5 colors - white, cream, pink, mint and sky blue. Featuring a ceramic shell and a pearl that emits cozy warm glow. They are the perfect addition to your bedside table or anywhere in your home. Charge via USB. Size : Shell : 16cm height, 18cm width Pearl (light) : 10cm Content & Care : - Voltage : 5W - USB powered (usb included) - Wipe clean - Imported