EAONE

Pearl Knotted Headbands – Pack Of 6

$14.99

Comfortable Material: Made of satin fabric and elastic plastic, combined with premium artificial pearl, the pearl is nailed up, not easy to slip, the two ends of the headband are wrapped with fabric to avoid scalp scratches. It’s stretchable and comfortable to wear, will not hurt your hair and ears Retro & Elegant Design: Vintage twist knot wide headband matching with white pearls, not only embellishes your hair, but also achieves sweet temperament and graceful. Suitable for all most all hair styles of girls and women What You Get: The package includes 6 pieces fashion headbands in 6 different colors, sufficient amount for you to share with your friends and match your clothes. 1 storage bag as an extra gift, convenient for you to collect all the headbands Size & Color: Each Wide Hair Hoop is 12.5 x 17 x 6.5cm (Approx), broadside design, comfortable to wear without any shedding and skin hurt. 6 beautiful color in total (Light blue, Dark blue, Light purple, Orange, Peach puff, Chocolate) Wide Application: These elegant and fashionable headbands can be applied in various occasions, like dating, party, ceremonies, birthday, banquet, holiday and daily wearing, work, school. Also a nice gift for your friends EAONE Pearl Satin Headband Fashion Hair Accessories The pearl headband is made of satin fabric and elastic plastic, decorated with white pearls, strong and durable material makes them much pretty and exquisite. Twisted design, pretty retro and elegant, great for various occasions. It is also a nice gift for friends, girlfriends, family members and coworkers. Specification Quantity: 6 Pcs Pearl Hair Hoops Material: Satin fabric, elastic plastic and faux pearls 6 Different Colors: Light blue, Dark blue, Light purple, Orange, Peach puff, Chocolate Package Weight: 311g Package Size: 19 x 16 x 5cm Package includes 6 x pearl headbands 1 x storage bag