Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Dashing Diva
Pearl Glaze
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dashing Diva
Need a few alternatives?
Trés Che
Cherry Cola Press Ons
BUY
£12.90
Trés Che
Solbari
Solbari Upf 50+ Protective Hand Covers – Unisex Sleeves For Uv Sun Protection...
BUY
$35.00
Amazon
Solbari
Hand Covers Upf50+ Sensitive Collection
BUY
$35.00
Solbari
Jutao
Uv Gloves For Manicure For Sun Protection, Fingerless Protection Uv Shield Gl...
BUY
$10.99
Amazon
More from Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Chocolate Glaze
BUY
$16.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Shattered Glass
BUY
$7.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Red Sangria
BUY
$9.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Glaze Art Studio Grecian Gold
BUY
$14.00
Dashing Diva
More from Nails
Dashing Diva
Chocolate Glaze
BUY
$16.00
Dashing Diva
Dashing Diva
Pearl Glaze
BUY
$16.00
Dashing Diva
OPI
Opi Nail Lacquer, Big Apple Red, Red Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
BUY
$11.49
Amazon
OPI
Opi Nail Lacquer, Bubble Bath, Nude Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
BUY
$11.49
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted