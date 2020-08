Kitsch

Pearl Bun Twist

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitsch

1. Gather your hair and twist into a pony tail; No need to secure with an elastic. 2. Continue twisting hair into bun shape. Twist one Bun Twist clockwise into bun to secure. 3. Twist a second Bun Twist into opposite end of bun, being careful not to intertwine the two Twists. QTY- 2