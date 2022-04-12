Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pear Wishbone
$54.00
$37.80
Buy Now
Review It
At OBJKTS Jewelry
PEAR WISHBONE
Need a few alternatives?
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pear Wishbone
BUY
$37.80
$54.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
Marei
Octavian Brilliant-cut Cornflower Blue Sapphire Engagem
BUY
$12000.00
Marei
Cartier
Love Wedding Band
BUY
$1170.00
Cartier
Lizzie Mandler
Knife Edge Diamond & 18kt Gold Ring
BUY
$3091.00
MatchesFashion
More from OBJKTS Jewelry
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pave Huggies
BUY
$26.60
$38.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pear Wishbone
BUY
$37.80
$54.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
More from Rings
OBJKTS Jewelry
Pear Wishbone
BUY
$37.80
$54.00
OBJKTS Jewelry
Marei
Octavian Brilliant-cut Cornflower Blue Sapphire Engagem
BUY
$12000.00
Marei
Cartier
Love Wedding Band
BUY
$1170.00
Cartier
Lizzie Mandler
Knife Edge Diamond & 18kt Gold Ring
BUY
$3091.00
MatchesFashion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted