Size Guide
Sizing
Shoulder Width 46cm / Neck Width 15cm / Sleeve Length 62cm / Sleeve Width 15cm
Armhole 25cm / Chest Width 51cm / Total Length 72.5cm (Includes Shoulder Pads)
The size may differ by 1-2cm depending on measurement methods.
Model Size
(To Ki) Height 162 cm. / Top S / Waist 25-26 in. / Bra 75A
(So Ra) Height 166 cm. / Top XS-S / Waist 25-26 in. / Bra 75A
(Su Ah) Height 164 cm. / Top XS-S / Waist 25-26 in. / Bra 75A
Wash + Care
Dry Clean
Information
Manufacturer : Nanda Inc. Partners / Country of Manufacture : South Korea / Seller : Nanda Inc. / Date of Manufacture : Aug. 2018
The color displayed may vary depending on your screen.
The accurate color of the item is better displayed on the detailed photos at the bottom of the page.
