A power-packed reformulation of their original dark spot patches, the Peace Out Dark Spot dots are now made with more than double the microneedles and even more dark spot-diminishing ingredients. We're predicting clear, even-toned skin in your future... Designed to gradually fade the look of dark spots when used twice weekly for two consecutive weeks, these innovative on-the-spot treatments now feature 430(!) dissolving microneedles that gently create tiny pathways of delivery into your skin to help target post-breakout discolourations, skin texture, dark spots and wrinkles at their source. The oil-free formula itself is powered by the likes of niacinamide, tranexamic acid and ferulic acid to promote a more luminous, consolidated skin tone!