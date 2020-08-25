Beards & Daisies

Peace Lily

£14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Beards & Daisies

The characteristic white bloom of the Peace Lily is said to be how it received its common name, representing the white flags of a ceasefire. This is recognised as one of the best plants for improving air quality, removing toxins such as formaldehyde, ammonia and carbon monoxide from the air. The flowers of a Peace Lily are in fact specially adapted leaves called a bract. It is native to South America and from the same family as a Flamingo Flower. Light conditions: position in a warm, bright area with indirect light. Can tolerate lower light conditions, however plants that fail to bloom are usually not getting enough light. Yellowing leaves can indicate that the light is too strong. Neediness: an easy to care for houseplant, great for new plant parents. When the flowers begin to fade, cut off the stalks from the bottom of the stem. May require dusting with a damp cloth to clear pores and help the plant breathe. Watering: wait until the top layer of soil is dry before watering gently, aim to keep the soil moist but not soggy. Peace Lilies are far more tolerant of under-watering than overwatering, which is one of the most common reasons for a peace lily to die. Brown tips can be an indication of overwatering. May benefit from an occasional misting. Ideal location: bedrooms, living rooms, studies, bathrooms and kitchens Rate of growth: in the right conditions a Peace Lily can reach between 2-3ft tall. Temperature: avoid cold draughts and keep at a normal room temperature. Do not let temperature drop below 7c. Pets: this plant is toxic to cats and dogs. See our range of pet friendly plants if your pet is prone to nibbling. Sizing: W12cm x H40cm, Medium: W17cm x H60-70cm (pictured), Large: W24cm x H100cm Also known as: Spathiphyllum wallisii All our plants come with a beautiful keepsake postcard with care instructions, so you'll never kill your houseplant again! If someone is lucky enough to be receiving this plant as a gift, don't forget to enter your gift message at the basket and we'll add a free handwritten card wi