Éliou

Paxi Necklace

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Éliou

Multi-colored African seed bead 17 inch necklace Cowrie shells Freshwater pearls 14k gold magnet closure *No two shells are exactly alike All pieces are handcrafted and made to order *Slight variations due to the individuality of each piece *Please allow 7-10 days before shipment for product to be made CARE+ Your pieces are handmade, to make you happy on sunny and rainy days. Take care of your Éliou pieces by rinsing them with fresh water if you go swimming with your pieces. Diving into a pool in your Éliou can be tempting but avoiding chlorine is recommended.To keep your pieces in original, crisp condition remove before any sweaty activities. Keep it au naturale and avoid cleaning products, body lotions, hairspray, and perfume when wearing your Éliou. Lay your jewelry to sleep in a safe, dry place, preferably flat and always out of direct light, and away from moisture and extreme heat. INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING+