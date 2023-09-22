Paws for Life

Paws For Life Cactus Scratcher

$24.00

Paws for Life Cactus Scratcher Paws for Life Cactus Cat Scratcher The fabulous, cactus-tastic Paws for Life Cactus Cat Tree will make your kitty think they’re a sleek wild cat living free in the untamed desert! Scratching surfaces encourage your cat’s natural instinct to scratch, while saving your furniture. With a fun cactus design and feline-friendly sisal rope covering, this cactus is both practical and decorative! The compact size makes it easy to place in any room! Key Features Cactus cat tree Fun decorative design Encourages your cats natural instinct to scratch - but redirects it off your furniture! Feline-friendly sisal rope covering Assembly is required Dimensions: Base = 40L x 40W (cm) Height = 65 (cm) Looking for something different? Shop all cat towers and scratchers. Read our veterinary written Tips To Keep Your Indoor Cat Happy and check out the Best Toys For Indoor Cats. Paws for Life provides convenient, practical and all-round pawesome products that your cat or dog will absolutely love - at a delightfully affordable price that youll absolutely love! Paws for Life understands the special bond you share with your pet - throughout the fun times, the frustrating times, and everything in between. Thats why all products are designed to make pet ownership easier - so that you can nurture this bond and ultimately build a lifelong friendship with your furry mate. Paws for Life Cactus Scratcher