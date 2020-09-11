Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Patti Knee High Boot
$224.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Stuart Weitzman
Zuzanna Over The Knee Boot
$895.00
$402.75
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ganni
Mc Over The Knee Boots
C$1295.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Mc Over The Knee Boots
£695.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Marc Fisher
Vany Over-the-knee High-heel Boots
£80.95
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Jeffrey Campbell
Jeffrey Campbell
Twiggie Tall Boots
$228.00
from
Free People
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Patti Knee High Boot
$224.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Cowgirl Mule
$160.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Motel-f Faux Fur Slide Sandal
$40.00
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Boots
promoted
H&M
Crocodile-patterned Boots
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Crocodile-patterned Boots
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Platform Boots
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
Mia
Lace-up Boot
$79.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted