The beautifully designed Nutcase Gen 3 Helmet now features new sizing, improved ventilation, lighter weight, better reflectivity, detachable visor, and removable spin dial. Choose between the original Street or the Street with MIPS. The Street MIPS Helmet offers the same lightweight, breathable, and modern design as the original but with added protection. Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) is a leading slip-plane technology inside the helmet designed to reduce rotational forces that can result from certain impacts. Both helmets feature exterior crumple zones, an injection-moulded ABS shell, fully padded interior, and EPS foam liner. Eleven strategically placed vents cool the entire head (2 front intake vents, 7 top-mounted exhaust vents, 2 back exhaust vents). Air channels in EPS also enhance ventilation while the optional visor protects your vision from sun and weather. The Fidlock magnetic buckle gives easy, single-handed adjustment. The spin dial system offers a precision fit and 360 reflective details keep you visible in low light. Comes in 3 sizes so you can find the perfect fit. Small fits head sizes 20.5in - 22in (52cm - 56cm), Medium fits head sizes 22in - 23.5in (56cm - 60cm) and Large fits head sizes 23.5in - 25in (60cm - 64cm). Certified CPSC for Bicycle Riding and ASTM F1492 for Skating.