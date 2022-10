Patience Brewster

Patience Brewster Scaredy Cat Pillow

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

The Patience Brewster Scaredy Cat Pillow, inspired by her Scaredy Cat figure, is embellished with beads and embroidery on a cotton-linen front. The finishing touch is a striped fabric border and black pom-poms around the edges. Product #: 75740-1267