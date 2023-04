Toral

Patent Leather Western Boot

$520.00 $286.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Patent leather upper with rubber sole Made in Spain Pull-on styling with side tabs Western-inspired stitching Tapered toe with slanted block heel Approx 75mm/ 3 inch heel Approx 330mm/ 13 inch shaft Revolve Style No. TRAL-WZ87 Manufacturer Style No. TL-12375