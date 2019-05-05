Skip navigation!
Shoes
Flats
Repetto
Patent Leather Round-toe Loafers
$175.00
$131.25
Buy Now
Review It
At The RealReal
Gold metallic patent leather Repetto round-toe loafers with grosgrain trim at top lines and stacked heels. Includes box.
Featured in 1 story
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aquatalia by Marvin K
Zaria Cap Toe Oxford Flat
$375.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Two-toned Pointed Leather Brogue
$585.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Swear
'jimmy' Lace-up Shoe
$240.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
River Island
White Pointed Flat Slingback Loafers
$56.00
from
River Island
BUY
More from Repetto
DETAILS
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballet Flats
£195.00
from
24Sèvres
BUY
DETAILS
Repetto
Cendrillon Ballet Flat
$345.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Repetto
Camille Pumps
$229.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Repetto
Clara Court Shoes W Cushioned Footbed
$395.00
$237.00
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Fashion
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted