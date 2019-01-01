Layer Cake Shop
Pastel Purple Jewel Dust
$10.00
At Layer Cake Shop
This is the product confectionery artist have been waiting for! Super glittery and completely edible pastel purple Jewel Dust® adds a ton of high sparkle and a hint of color to just about any of your homemade goodies! MADE WITH 100% FDA APPROVED INGREDIENTS The sparkle will not dissolve on warm or wet edible surfaces. Don't forget to order a DUST PUMP for easy application! 4 Gram container How to use Jewel Dust® Shake or pump onto wet frostings, chocolate, or fondant then tap off excess when dry. Mix with our flavoring oils and brush onto dry cookies, gum paste, fondant or chocolates.
