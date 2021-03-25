OTOTO

Pasta Monsters Pasta And Salad Servers

$18.00

Made by the Design Awarded OTOTO Studio, the creators of the Legendary Spaghetti Monster Colander. 100% Food Safe. BPA Free. Dishwasher Safe. From the Depth of your Kitchen Pasta Monsters appears at the drop of a dime to assist you with dinner time. Used together or apart for Pasta, Spaghetti or Salad, they make sure dinner is off the Chart! Made by the Design Awarded OTOTO Studio, the creators of the Legendary Spaghetti Monster Colander. From the Depth of your Kitchen Pasta Monsters appears at the drop of a dime to assist you with dinner time. Used together or apart for Pasta or Salad, they make sure dinner is off the Chart! 100% Food Safe. BPA Free. Dishwasher Safe. Do not put in direct flame. Do not Microwave.