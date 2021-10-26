YesColours

The wonderful Passionate Pink is a nurturing, compassionate, highly creative welcoming colour which is our boldest pink in the palette. It reminds us of the pink from the incredible 400,000 women from The Gulabi Gang, The Pink Sari Movement. It's the fab awning on the Big Pink restaurant building in Miami Beach. This vibrant pink is an important symbol of Mexico, it's easy to find this tone of pink everywhere there, flooding the streets of cities and towns from toys, to houses covered in clumps of pink flowers.