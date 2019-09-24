Moleskine

Passion Journal - Wellness

$29.95

The Wellness Journal is designed to grow into a permanent and uniquely customized record of your fitness, nutrition and wellness journey, tracking all your healthy lifestyle goals along the way. The intro pages are full of nutrition tips, exercises to increase muscle mass and practical fitness facts, while four dedicated and structured sections allow you to divide your progress between Personal Goals, Fitness, Diet, and Health & Care. Plain pages at the back make space for extra notes or inspiration. The Wellness Journal helps you work out how best to work out, and keeps track of each milestone moving forward. Designed to become a tangible and personalized archive of your healthy lifestyle journey, the Wellness Journal takes pride of place on the shelf next to your favorite inspiring sports memoirs and wholesome cookery books. It comes in a smart, protective box, making it a wonderful gift for anyone who loves to look after themselves.