OPT

Passion Dress

$150.00 $120.00

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Tie closure Hand Wash Only Shell: 100% cotton Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch weave Hand wash or dry clean Boldly colorful and finished with charming ruffles and a cutout back, this OPT dress is a statement-making version of a crisp cotton sundress. Simple slides and sneakers keep this piece feeling ready for everyday adventures.