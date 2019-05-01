Aesop

Parsley Seed Facial Cleansing Masque

£33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

At busy times, we all neglect things like going to the gym and regular skin care. But unlike exercise, you can do a quick 'cheat' if you’ve been neglecting your complexion with Aesop's Parsley Seed Facial Cleansing Masque. It’s enhanced with purified clay to draw out impurities and aloe vera to ensure that it doesn't leave your skin feeling tight, while rosehip and parsley seed extracts combine to deliver a big dose of antioxidants to perk up your skin. This is one to use before you go out as it balances oily/combo skins and grants a glow to grey or lacklustre complexions.