Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
Urban Outfitters

Parker Collection Candle

$16.00
At Urban Outfitters
As chic as their black glass jars, these vegan soy wax candles feature a minimalist take on an apothecary aesthetic. Made in the USA with warm, earthy scents and a lead-free wick housed in a lidded jar.
Featured in 1 story
New Fall Candles With The Softest & Coziest Scents
by Elizabeth Buxton