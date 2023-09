Matiere Premiere

Parisian Musc Edp

$365.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myer

Fragrance Note: Wood Around the Ambrette, the woody note is reinforced with Viriginian Cedar Oil. The musky facet is amplified by Ambrettolide Supreme. Ambroxan is used to bind wood to musks. Fragrance Notes: Ambrette, Ambroxan, Cedarwood, Musk. Product Ingredients: Alcohol Denat., Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Perfume). Product code 126350020