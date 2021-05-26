AllModern

Pardo Side Chair

$152.00 $126.60

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

Style, versatility, and functionality converge in the perfect chair for your home office or dining area. The easy-to-clean faux leather upholstery is supported by the sturdy, yet slender black metal frame adding a truly modern touch. Features Chairs included: Yes Number of chairs included: 1 Leg color: Black Main material: Manufactured wood, upholstered Main material details: MDF, foam padding upholstered Manufactured wood type: MDF Metal finish application: Powder coated Leg material: Metal Leg material details: Black powder-coated finish Tufted upholstery: No Nailhead trim: No Back style: Solid back Foldable: No Wheels included: No Stain resistant: No Floor protection: Plastic glides Double rub tested: No CALGreen compliant: No Product Details Swivel: Yes Weight Capacity: 250 lb.