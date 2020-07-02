Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
La Vie en Rose
Parasol Bikini Bottom
C$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At La Vie en Rose
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Cinch-front Bralette Bikini Top
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bralette Bikini Top
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
More from La Vie en Rose
La Vie en Rose
Parasol Bandeau Bikini Top
C$39.95
from
La Vie en Rose
BUY
La Vie en Rose
Be Free Hiphugger Panty
C$11.95
from
La Vie en Rose
BUY
More from Swimwear
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Lemon Yellow Cinch-front Bralette Bikini Top
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bikini Bottom
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Xhilaration
Blue Tie-dye Bralette Bikini Top
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted