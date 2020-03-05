The Drop

Paperbag-waist Cropped Pant

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Machine Wash Made of a medium-weight, non-stretch cotton twill This high-waist cropped pant has pleats at the front and an elasticated back. It features a removable tie belt and functional slit pockets Sai is 5'4"/163 cm and selected size XS in this pant. This XS pant has a 26"/66 cm inseam Loose-Fit: designed for comfort "The color of these trousers make them perfect for warm weather! I love the way they accentuate the waist and then have a slightly more relaxed fit throughout the leg. Pair them with a sexy crop top, a quirky graphic tee, or sneakers for a chic polished look." -@scoutthecity The Drop partners with international influencers to design of-the-moment collections that could release at any instant-and are gone in 30 hours or less. Pair these designs with everyday pieces from Staples by The Drop to create your own desirable look.