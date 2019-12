INC International Concepts

Paper Bag Shorts

$54.50

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Work some enviable style into your wardrobe with these shorts from I.N.C. International Concepts, styled with an elastic paperbag waistband accented by a tie. Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size small. Approx. inseam: 5". Rise: approx. 13". regular fit through hips and thighs. Pull-on styling. elastic paperbag waistband with tie. Created for Macy's . Linen/rayon/spandex. Machine washable. Imported. Web ID: 8260321.