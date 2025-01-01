The joy of the Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm is that it is an experience, from applying to dry skin to massaging in water and rinsing clean. I enjoy the feeling of it melting into my skin and its faint smell of papaya. I don't wear makeup but I do apply and reapply sunscreen throughout the day, so I find this to be a perfect start to a double cleanse and sets me up for an enjoyable routine before bed.