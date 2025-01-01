Glow Recipe
Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm
$32.00
Reveal smooth, glowing skin from the start of your routine and effortlessly dissolve makeup, dirt, and oil with the PEG-free Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm. This balm-to-milky oil harnesses naturally-enzymatic, actively smoothing papaya to satisfy and gently resurface skin, creating the ultimate baby-soft canvas for skincare and makeup. The mix of exfoliating and calming papaya seed oil, papaya enzymes, papaya extract, and antioxidant-packed blueberry, leaves skin clean, bouncy, and glowing.
Reviews
A cleansing experience.
Anonymous
The joy of the Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm is that it is an experience, from applying to dry skin to massaging in water and rinsing clean. I enjoy the feeling of it melting into my skin and its faint smell of papaya. I don't wear makeup but I do apply and reapply sunscreen throughout the day, so I find this to be a perfect start to a double cleanse and sets me up for an enjoyable routine before bed.