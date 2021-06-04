Golde

Papaya Bright Superfood Face Mask

Brighten up with the power of superfood skincare. Made with real papaya and other superfruits, Golde's Papaya Bright naturally exfoliates and brightens your skin. Your new go-to formula for clearing dark spots and blemishes, plus it smells like a tropical vacation. Mix your mask powder with a few drops of water to activate the formula, or try adding to your favorite gentle cleanser for an instant boost. This face mask is made with 100% real superfoods and contains no fragrance or artificial preservatives. Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner in 2020. Born in Brooklyn in 2017, Golde makes wellness easy and fun for all with superfood formulas made to help you look and feel like your best self.