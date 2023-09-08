free-est

Paolo Midi

$98.00 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 84422989; Color Code: 014 Forever romantic with vintage-inspired charm, this sweet midi from our free-est collection will turn heads with every wear. Fit: Slim at the bodice with billowy skirt design Features: Sweetheart neckline, pointed bodice detailing, side pockets Why We ❤ It: So stunning with sleek heels or laid back with sporty sneakers, you’ll be reaching for this style all season long. free-est Comprised of textured, free-flowing wardrobe staples, free-est takes our most-loved beach and summer collections and unites them for every day and any wear. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Waist: 27 in Length: 40.375 in