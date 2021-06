Toteme

Panelled Twill Midi Dress

£360.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Elin Kling's unstudied style ensures this Totême white dress a sense of laid-back ease. It's crafted from twill blended with elements of linen and cotton, and suspends from slender straps before widening through the panelled silhouette to a relaxed midi-length hem. Follow the Swedish label's signature approach by adding a chunky necklace and heeled sandals.