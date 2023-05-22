Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Lapointe
Paneled Feather-trimmed Stretch-knit Midi Dress
$2225.93
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
More from Lapointe
Lapointe
Funnel Neck Crop Top
BUY
$175.00
Nordstrom
Lapointe
Side Slit Sequin Midi Skirt
BUY
$990.00
Nordstrom
Lapointe
Feather Embroidery Single Breasted Blazer
BUY
$4200.00
LaPointe
Lapointe
Satin Bias Dress With Slit
BUY
$1490.00
LaPointe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted