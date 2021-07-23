PANDORA

Pandora Signature I-d Bangle

$90.00

Streamline your look with the Pandora Signature I-D Bangle. With a half-squared, half-rounded profile, this bangle is hand-finished in Sterling Silver. The round polished profile transitions to a larger squared profile in the middle, which features the Pandora logo on its three outer sides. Each end of the bangle includes the Pandora Crown O monogram. The bangle is precisely sized for optimal performance and fit and is not designed to be flexed and twisted when put on and removed. Collection Pandora Signature Metal Sterling silver Product type Bracelets Item 599493C00 Dimensions: Depth: 0.13in Height: 0.13in