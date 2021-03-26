United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
HSRConcept
Panda Ball Sphere Pillow
C$117.07
At Etsy
Can be used as a decorative item or as a comfortable cushion. You will need to give it a brief massage to maintain shape after lying on it. Wool blend boucle fabric in all color. Polyester and fiber fill. Can be combined colorful. Contact us! 2 SIZES a) Diameter: 40cm Length: 40 centimeters Width: 40 centimeters b) Diameter: 28cm Length: 28 centimeters Width: 28 centimeters CARE INSTRUCTIONS Spot clean only with a damp white cloth. Blot to remove excess water and air dry.