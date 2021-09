Paloma Wool Ola Top

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Garmentory

The funky, cropped Ola Top can amp up any bottoms. The neutral color scheme make it easy to pair just the same as a plain white button down. - 100% Lyocell - Hand-made in Spain - Ola Blouse PWK015 Color 010 - Handwash & do not tumble dry of Dry Clean