Palmer's

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Foot Magic Lotion – 2.1oz

$5.29

Highlights Cocoa butter heals and soothes dry feet Mango butter contributes to moisturizing power in coordination with cocoa butter Peppermint oil offers a calming scent Squeeze tube makes for easy application Description Stock up on your foot-care essentials with the Cocoa Butter Foot Magic Lotion from Palmer’s. With the help of vitamin E, this cocoa butter lotion helps to soothe the dry skin on your feet while evoking a calming, spa-like feel with peppermint oil. Whether you’re looking to pamper yourself with an in-home spa day or need to moisturize deeply dehydrated skin, you’ll have what you need with this soothing foot lotion.