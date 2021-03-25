Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Bad Habit
Palm Reader Adaptogen Nourishing Hand Cream
£18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Morphe
Palm Reader Adaptogen Nourishing Hand Cream
Need a few alternatives?
O'Keeffe's
Healthy Feet Foot Cream
BUY
$8.94
$10.99
Amazon
Glossier
Body Hero Dry-touch Oil Mist
BUY
£24.00
Glossier
16J Organics
Baby Pure Body Butter Cream Moisturizer
BUY
$45.00
Amazon
Paula's Choice
2% Bha Body Spot Exfoliant
BUY
£31.00
FeelUnique
More from Bad Habit
Bad Habit
Dewd Hemp Nourishing Facial Oil
BUY
£29.00
Morphe
Bad Habit
Daily Dose Multivitamin Moisturiser
BUY
£24.00
Morphe
Bad Habit
Wake Things Up Matcha Mint Morning Cleanser
BUY
£19.00
Morphe
Bad Habit
Total Reboot Aha Bha Enzyme Peel
BUY
£28.00
Morphe
More from Body Care
Bad Habit
Palm Reader Adaptogen Nourishing Hand Cream
BUY
£18.00
Morphe
Vita Liberata
Fabulous Gradual Self Tanning Lotion
BUY
C$26.00
Hudson's Bay
Jergens
Natural Glow Revitalizing Lotion
BUY
C$14.49
iHerb
St. Tropez
Gradual Tan Watermelon Infusion Body Lotion
BUY
C$38.00
Shoppers Drug Mart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted