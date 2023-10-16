Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Palladium
Pallatower Low Platform Sneaker
$100.00
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Nike
Acg Air Mada Low-top Sneakers
BUY
$85.00
Farfetch
Veja x Reformation
Venturi Sneakers In Juta
BUY
$215.00
Reformation
Veja x Reformation
Venturi Sneakers In Walnut
BUY
$215.00
Reformation
Lacoste
L004 Platform Trainers In White
BUY
£95.00
ASOS
More from Palladium
Palladium
Revolt Mono Sandals
BUY
£88.00
Free People
Palladium
Palladium Women's White Revolt Low Textile Sneakers
BUY
$100.00
Pac Sun
promoted
Palladium
Women's Pampa Hi Originale High Top Sneaker Boots
BUY
$35.00
$80.00
Macy's
Palladium
Pampa Hi
BUY
$52.99
Zappos
More from Sneakers
MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon
Cross High-top Sneakers
BUY
$349.00
Farfetch
Nike
Acg Air Mada Low-top Sneakers
BUY
$85.00
Farfetch
Palladium
Pallatower Low Platform Sneaker
BUY
$79.00
$100.00
Urban Outfitters
AKK
Walking Tennis Shoes
BUY
$40.99
$69.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted