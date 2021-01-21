The Sill

Pallas Floor Planter

$95.00

At The Sill

A sleek, fiberglass favorite, the lightweight Pallas is a floor-sized pot measuring 14" tall by 12" wide, with an interior width of 10.5". It’s the perfect fit for a plant in a 10" wide grow pot or smaller. It does not have a drainage hole. We named the Pallas after Peter Simon Pallas (1741–1811), a Prussian zoologist and botanist, with a last name fit for a Greek mythology Titan. Add to your collection with a couple new exclusive colorways we made to celebrate our archive and the history behind it! This product is an empty fiberglass planter. The plant in the photo is shown for reference only.