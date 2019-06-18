LAUREN B

Create salon-worthy results with the Lauren B. Beauty Nail Polish; a long-wearing, fast-drying nail varnish that applies effortlessly to deliver chip-resistant color with mirror-like shine. Features a unique over-cap that can be used as a square or cylindrical handle for ultimate control. Pale Sand Paradise is an icy, lilac-tinged white. Made in the USA. Not tested on animals. Vegan friendly. Free from harsh chemicals, including formaldehyde, DBP, toluene, formaldehyde resin and camphor.