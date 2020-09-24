Puji

Pair Of Retro Cantilever Vegan Leather Occasional Dining Chairs

£315.00 £199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Puji

Add a retro feel to your home with this Pair Of Retro Cantilever Vegan Leather Chairs. These chairs are inspired by a classic car seat design and are complete with a stylish Cantilever base. Suitable for both use as a chair in the dining room or as an occasional room perhaps in the office. The chairs are hardwearing and easy to clean and provide a modern and stylish appeal. The dining chairs have been crafted with a high density foam padded seat and a solid back to provide maximum comfort, with the tubular steel providing a strong supporting cantilever base. Choose from vintage tan or dark brown to suit your requirements.